Yuletide: ALAT rewards customers, non-customers

By Motolani Oseni

The Christmas and New Year celebrations are always an exciting season for everyone, and ALAT is making it extra fun for its customers and non-customers alike this year.

In a campaign themed “An Audacious Christmas: The ALAT Experience”, the digital banking platform is rewarding customers and non-customers with exciting gifts for a 12-day period. The campaign which kicked off on Monday, December 12, 2022, will also see staff of the bank rewarded for their audacity in the past year.

“We have relatively common experiences, and sometimes circumstances could weigh a person down, but having made it to the end of the year, we believe it is proper to reward some of our customers,” said Morolake Philip-Ladipo, Acting Head of Marketing Communications & Investor Relations, Wema Bank.

“For our campaign, we started by asking people to share their audacious stories and moments of kindness they have experienced in the year, and for this we have cash rewards and other gift items to help them celebrate this Christmas,” Morolake added.

The campaign, the bank stated, also involves a variety of fun and engaging activities for customers, prospects, and staff, ranging from sharing treasure hunts to puzzles, social media challenges and much more. Interested participants would have to interact with ALAT on its social media platforms and make transactions consistently to stand a chance of being selected as winners.

“Children are not left out,” Morolake explained. “We are having a shopping spree for some of the kids who have a Royal Kiddies Account with us where they get a chance to shop for anything they want in a select mall on our bill.” Morolake enthused that the plan is to encourage parents to keep saving for the future of their kids while providing a fun experience for children this season.”

