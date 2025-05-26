You’ve solution to Nigeria’s  problems,  Obi tells Northerners 

By Tunde Opalana

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party , Mr. Peter Obi, has said that northern Nigerians possess the solution to the country’s social political problems.

He said the north need to do political introspect ahead of the 2027 election to correct past wrongs gir the country to move forward.

The former governor of Anambra State told a cross-section of Northern leaders which included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that that Northern Nigeria is the future huge asset of the country.

Addressing the group under the umbrella of the National Political Consultative Group, Obi frankly told the gathering that the issue of crimes and insecurity in the North is a consequence of poverty.

According to a statement from Obi’s support media platform POMR, signed by brahim Umar on Sunday, the Labour Party chieftain told the Northerners that the region must invest in education because it’s the easiest way to tackle poverty.

According to Obi, the North has voted for religion and tribe in the past; this is the time to vote for something else, a time to consider competence and capacity.

Recalling the strength of the North in the past, Obi said that as a banker, Kano was the place they came for cash, but today, all the industries in Kano are gone.

Obi also underscored the importance of trust among Nigerians to be able to tackle the myriads of problems away from ethnic and religious sentiments.

Drawing an inference from some successful agrarian nations like Bangladesh, Netherlands and others, the LP standards bearer, who spoke amid cheers from the gathering, said Northern Nigeria has more potential than all these countries but noted that what is lacking is good governance, good policies and implementation.

Earlier, the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in a keynote Speech at the gathering, bemoaned the security situation in the North and called for the need to create a platform to rescue the region.