Youths protest bandit attacks, block Abuja-Kaduna highway

Hundreds of angry youths in the Gonin-Gora community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in Chikun Local Government area, took to the streets to protest a recent bandit attack on Wednesday night. During the attack, many residents were abducted, and some lost their lives to the rampaging bandits.

According to eyewitness accounts, Abuja-bound passengers and travelers entering Kaduna from Abuja faced lengthy delays as roadblocks erected by the protesting youths hindered traffic flow until security personnel intervened.

While the Kaduna State Government remained tight-lipped about the casualties from the bandit attack, the Security Council issued a stern warning against road blockades and the harassment of innocent citizens by protesters.

In a statement by the Kaduna State Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the Security Council emphasised the importance of maintaining public access to roads and other utilities. Security forces, accompanied by council members, swiftly dismantled the roadblocks and restored normalcy to the affected route.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the disruptive nature of road blockades, the Security Council urged community leaders to ensure the free movement of citizens and motorists along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

As of the latest security update, traffic flow has resumed along the Gonin Gora axis without obstruction, allowing citizens and motorists to travel safely.