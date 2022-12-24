Youths emerge winners of Yamaha Road music challenge

The Road Music Challenge was an interesting experience for both the CFAO Yamaha brand and the contestants.

The call for entries lasted from the 17th of October, 2022 till the 24th of November.

It was a very competitive one with all the contestants bringing their best foot forward with their songs, rap and dance moves to win the grand prize of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) and a 3.5kva Yamaha generator, second place with N500,000 (Five hundred thousand Naira) and a Crux Rev Motorcycle and the third place with N250,000 (Two hundred and fifty thousand).

The Road Music Challenge spanned for 6 weeks and recorded over 450 entries. During the course of the Road Music Challenge, some entries were disqualified for flouting the rules of the competition.

It had different stages till the final. The first stage was the entry stage with the contestants uploading on Instagram or Facebook their music or dance video using keywords: ‘vibes with Yamaha’ and ‘gbedu wey dey enter’ posting with the hashtag #roadmusicchallengeNG and #cfaoyamaha.

The first selection process for the winners was the selection of 50 entries based on the number of likes on their entry post and 20 more were selected based on their lyrical or content creativity.

These 70 entries advanced to the next stage where the top 15 were selected by lyrical goddess Waje and veteran producer ID Cabasa based on creativity, lyrical content, flows and excellence.

The videos of the top 15 were uploaded on CFAO Yamaha’s page where the final winners of the Road Music Challenge were selected based on likes on their post.

As a way to wrap up the Road Music Challenge, on the 16th of December, 2022, the top 9 contestants were invited to CFAO Yamaha’s office for the final showcase of the winners and prize presentation for everyone present.

The grand prize of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) and a 3.5kva Yamaha generator went to Fashoro Taiye Temitope with the Instagram handle (@onlymykesty) who had the most likes therefore emerging as the winner of the Road Music Challenge with her sonorous voice, coming in next are the Incredible Kids (@incredible__kids) who moved the internet with their dance moves and bubbly personalities, the third place was Kusagba Oluwadamilola (@dammykush101) with her catchy lyrics and creativity.

The managing director of CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Sylvia Omlenyi, mentioned ‘We are absolutely delighted that through the CFAO Yamaha team and the Road Music Challenge, the world is able to experience the creativity of the Nigerian youth, we are really glad to be celebrating alongside these vibrant youths and helping them climb a step higher to fulfilling their dreams’ CFAO Yamaha will also like to thank all the contestants for their hard work and encourage them to keep letting their creativity shine.

