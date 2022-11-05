Youths beat up widow, strip her naked over sacred forest’s snails

A 44-year-old widow Anthonia Okonkwo has disclosed how a group of youths stripped her naked for allegedly picking snails from a sacred forest in Enugu State.

The widow stated this on Friday when an NGO, the Women Aid Collective (WACOL) led by the Founder, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, visited her in a hospital at Afam-Mmaku in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, however, claimed that she was accused wrongly as she never harvested snails from the sacred forest.

She explained that she has been selling snails in the community to cater for her children since her husband died 13-years-ago, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The widow revealed that on the day of the attack, she was in her house when she heard noises outside and in a swoop, youths invaded her home, dragged her out, without any opportunity to defend herself.

According to her, “The youths started beating me with weapons and clubs, stripped me naked and tied fresh palm fronds around my waist and neck which symbolised an act of taboo in the community.

“I didn’t even know what my offence was until I saw my snail customer in their midst, who said that the youth accosted her on a bike, searched her bag and saw the fresh snails.

“They quizzed her and she led them to my house and that is what I am suffering.

“I did not go to the sacred forest. I pick my snails from the bush and not from the shrine.”

The victim also claimed that her relative who came to her aid was also beaten to stupor.

She listed the names of her perpetrators as Sunday, Jonathan, Obi, Chigazu and Okechukwu.

Others were Chukwudike Anikene, Chukwuebuka Agu, one Maduabuchi and his father as well as a girl who videotaped her during the attack.

The Police have arrested seven suspects over the incident while others are still at large.

