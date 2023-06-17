Youths are the future, invest in them, DFY urges FG

By Joy Obakeye

The convener of the annual Discovery For Youths [DFY] conference, Lawrence Onochie has called on the federal government to invest in youths towards nation-building.

He disclosed this recently during the 2023 DFY edition which was tagged ‘Reinvent II…a new order.”

According to him, “Nigeria is blessed with talented youths no doubt, but does the government knows the importance of this youth in the society?

Youths are the future of this country and it will be a thing of joy seeing the government investing in them and giving them hope there will be a better tomorrow.

‘ Aside from that, I think the youths should also reinvent to find a lasting solution to the bad image of the country.

‘ I think it’s high time we start getting it right. The youths need the government and the government equally needs the youth to arrive at an enviable junction which will drive the country forward,’ he opined.

The event was however lights up by singer, Timi Dakolo, Actor Alvin Abayomi, Actress, Tana Adelana, Ruth Kadiri, Femi Branch, Adeniyi Johnson, Biodun Steven Oladigbo and coach Juliet Binitie.

