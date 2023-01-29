Youth engagement, security poverty dominate Obi’s campaign in Borno

By Tom Okpe

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi continued his national campaigns, to win the 2023 presidential election at the weekend to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital armed with solution to youth engagement, insecurity, and poverty that has ravaged the state and the country for decades.

According to Diran Onifade, spokesman of the campaign council in a statement, Sunday morning in Abuja, Obi told critical stakeholders in the state that includes women and youths that if elected, he and Datti his Vice will find lasting solution to insecurity in the state and the country once and for all.

He noted that previous leadership failed to tackle insecurity in the state because they were not addressing it from the root, stressing that he and Datti will squarely tackle it from the source.

The LP Presidential standard bearer also said any solution to security that is not tackling youth unemployment and injustice in the system will not make success in its total elimination.

He stressed that his administration will restore business glory of Maiduguri, take people back to their houses and farms where they should be.

“Sambisa forest that the terrorists have used as a base from where they torment this state will be turned into farm.

“Through our Consumption to Production policy, we will engage the youths, pull people out of poverty and return the state to its original position as the commercial hub of the region,” Obi said.

The former Anambra state Governor told the people that the future of the youths is infinitely intertwined with that of the country and the forthcoming election is about Nigeria youths and their desires to take back their country.

Obi further explained that the coming election is an existential one because it’s going to change the dynamics of our political life as is going to be based on competence, character, antecedents of prospective leaders and their capabilities both in physical and mental state.

“This election is not going to be like, in the past when they come with tribal and ethnic sentiments to deceive us, it’s not even anybody’s turn but that of you Nigerian youths to take back your country.”

The LP Presidential candidate stated that he and Datti are coming with rich private sector background and will bring them to bear if voted in as they will see education as investment, not social responsibility.

On the ravaged war situation in the state, Obi said it would be taken care of with massive infrastructural development for the ravaged areas.

Obi and his team also paid courtesy visit to the palace of shehu of Borno, Shehu Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

The Vice Presidential candidate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad who also spoke in various outings while in Maiduguri, assured the people that he and Obi will turn the arable land in the North into wealth.

The National Chairman of the LP, Bar Julius Abure also assured the people of Borno state that only Labour Party administration under Obi and Datti will unlock the potentials of the North, tackling insecurity.

