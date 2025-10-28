Youth, civil society push for climate accountability at South-South conference

More than 300 youth climate advocates, civil society leaders, and government officials from Nigeria’s South-South region gathered in Uyo for the 2025 South-South Regional Local Conference of Youth, demanding more inclusive and justice-driven climate action.

The hybrid conference, held at Aliz Ambruz Hotel, was organized by the Clement Isong Foundation in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, LCOY Nigeria, and YOUNGO, the youth constituency to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The event brought together participants from Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Rivers states under the theme “Youth at the Forefront of Climate Justice: Accelerating Action for a Just Transition.”

Delivering the keynote address, Policy Alert Executive Director Tijah Bolton-Akpan, who also serves as acting chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Government Climate and Oil Derivatives Accountability initiative, urged governments and corporations to uphold justice and transparency in climate action.

“Climate justice must not become a slogan. Do not just ask questions, but question the answers,” Bolton-Akpan said, warning against “false climate solutions” that prioritize corporate interests over local well-being.

The sessions explored how youth-led innovation, social media, and digital storytelling can influence environmental governance. Speakers including Hon. Aniedi Inyang, Dr. Effiom of the Cross River State Government, and Emmanuel Etukudoh of Cleaner Energy stressed the need for green entrepreneurship and informed advocacy.

Clement Isong Foundation Executive Director Elkanah Oluyori urged young people to take initiative. “We cannot afford to wait for an invitation to the table. The question is: are we going to be the victims or the vanguards of the crisis?” he said.

Dr. Caroline Gordian, the project lead, presented an overview of the Strategic Partnership Agreement II project, implemented by ActionAid Nigeria and funded by DANIDA. “When youth are equipped with the right tools and platforms,” she said, “they become active creators of change, not passive recipients of aid.”

The conference ended with a renewed call for youth inclusion, accountability, and innovation in advancing a just and sustainable climate future.