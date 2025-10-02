You’re misleading Nigerians, demolished plazas had no approval — Lagos state government tells Obi

The Lagos State Government has dismissed claims by Peter Obi that plazas recently demolished at the trade fair complex in Ojo had valid approvals.

Officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning, the Building Control Agency, the Urban Renewal Agency, and the Planning Permit Authority carried out the demolitions.

On Tuesday, Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, visited the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) section of the market with some federal lawmakers, including Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Victor Umeh.

He accused the Lagos government of targeting legitimate businesses, insisting the affected buildings had proper approvals.

Obi commended the traders for showing restraint and said lawmakers would investigate the incident “to bring to light the circumstances that led to this unfortunate development.”

But on Wednesday, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, countered Obi, saying the traders were “misleading the public.”

Omotoso stated that the affected owners had no permits and ignored an amnesty declared last year to regularise their documents.

He added that officials were once “denied entry” into the complex and even “assaulted” before police intervened.

The commissioner said the trade fair management board has no power to issue building approvals, only to manage leases and tenancies.

He cited the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act (1992) and a 2003 Supreme Court ruling, both of which place planning approval squarely under the state government.

“The management board can allocate spaces and give administrative consent, but construction permits must be issued by the Lagos government,” Omotoso said.

He stressed that the demolitions were lawful, adding that society must choose between being ruled by law or by emotions driven by political interest.