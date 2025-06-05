You’re a beacon of vision, innovations, Obuebite celebrates Gov. Diri at birthday

By Aherhoke Okioma

Former Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, PhD has felicitated with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri on his birthday celebration, describing Gov. Diri as a leader with a beacon of vision,Peace and innovation towards state affairs and infrastructural development.

Hon. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, PhD, in his birthday message to Governor Douye Diri on behalf of his family and the Wind Prosperity Dynasty, stated that the unique vision, peace and innovations towards development distinguishes him from your peers.

According to Obuebite, “You assumed office not merely with a set of plans or goals but with an insightful comprehension of the intricate dynamics of governance. This understanding is vividly reflected in your impressive capacity and willingness to steer the state toward a brighter future.”

“The essence of your influence extends well beyond mere physical advancements in infrastructure or the enhancement of our human resources. Your steadfast commitment to preserving peace and fostering an atmosphere of stability within the state has rightfully earned you the honorary title of “Man of Peace (MOP).” ”

“This designation transcends ceremonial accolades; it highlights your tireless endeavours to cultivate harmony and cooperation among the vibrant tapestry of communities and residents that make up Bayelsa.”

“Your impact is particularly felt through the remarkable infrastructural progress witnessed across all three senatorial districts of Bayelsa State. We take pride in the extensive network of roads that have transformed transportation and accessibility, which serves as the backbone for economic development.”

” Furthermore, the establishment of state-of-the-art technical schools reflects your commitment to empowering future generations with the skills needed for a competitive workforce.”

“Notably, the commissioning of modern media complexes and advanced healthcare facilities symbolizes not just infrastructural progress, but also your deep-seated passion for the comprehensive development of our society.”

“I would specifically like to express my gratitude for your crucial role in restoring peace within the Nembe-Bassambiri community. In alignment with the divine teachings found in the Bible regarding the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence, your efforts to unite diverse factions and restore tranquillity stand as a powerful testament to the transformative energy of love and unity in action.”

” As echoed in Matthew 22:39 and Mark 12:31, “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself,” alongside the sentiment in Psalm 133:1, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity,” your leadership exemplifies these principles, solidifying your reputation as a true ‘Man of Peace (MOP).’”

“In reflecting on the lasting peace you have nurtured in Nembe-Bassambiri, it is clear that your dedication to inspiring unity and driving progress throughout our state is both impressive and honourable.”

“I convey my heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering dedication and selfless service to the people of Bayelsa State. On behalf of my family, the Wind Prosperity Dynasty, and the countless residents who admire and support your leadership, I take immense joy in joining the chorus of voices celebrating your dynamic guidance on this remarkable day.”

“Congratulations on your birthday, Your Excellency! May this new year be filled with abundant strength, wisdom, and grace as you continue to lead our great state to new heights.”