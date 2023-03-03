Your victory is temporal, evaporative – Dino Melaye assures Tinubu, makes allegations

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, PCC, Senator Dino Melaye, has declared that the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu is temporary and would soon be upturned.

In a video broadcast posted on his verified Facebook page, the former federal lawmaker alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, manipulated last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Dino, elections in strongholds of the PDP where the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar garnered more votes were canceled.

He said, “Our nation is bleeding, the sole and spirit of our nation is crying for justice and vengeance.

“Professor Mahmood Yakubu stabbed the very sole of Nigeria when he graduated from having inconclusive election in his first tenure. He has graduated to over voting in his second term in office.

“In his first term, the PDP and opposition parties were disenfranchised by the concept of inconclusive elections. The new strategy adopted by Mahmood now is over voting.

“90 per cent of the state results that were presented announced over voting. Strong holds of the PDP, the declared over voting and canceled elections in those areas. The over voting recorded amounted to over two million votes.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba Council sue for calm, unity in…

“But because they do not want the margin of canceled votes to be more than the margin of winning, they reduced it to 900 and something but it is a fallacious lie and it will not stand.

“I want to announce to Bola Tinubu that your victory is temporal and evaporative. I repeat again, your victory is temporal and evaporative. We will upturn that stolen mandate”.

INEC had on Wednesday declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...