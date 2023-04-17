Your role In APC Delta Governorship Election devious, mischievous, Sorokwu tells Ojougboh

By Nosa Àkeñzua

All Progressive Congress ( APC) Chieftain In Delta State, Apostle Victor Sorokwu on Monday in a press statement said that the role of Dr Cairo Ojougboh, a Chieftain of the party that was recently expelled from the party, was devious, mischievous during the Governorship Election, among others.

Sorokwu who reacted to the interview Dr Ojougboh granted Arise Television, said that Ojougboh at the outset of the governorship election among others stood aloof and away from the party activities, adding that his actions portended devious and mischievous, especially when he had the boldness to criticize Senator Ovie Omo-Agege including calling him all manners of names.

In the statement which a copy was made available to our correspondent stated:”One of the most devious weapons against a very susceptible society is misinformation. It becomes annihilating, when the mastermind uses it deliberately to undo a perceived foe and curry favour from unsuspecting audience. Personally, I hold Dr Cairo Ojougboh in high esteem as a distinguished leader. But it becomes awful to drag everyone into the pigeonhole of your vested political interest”

Saying that true, leaders of Delta APC had quite unnerving tussle for the control of the party structures in view of the party primaries and who eventually flies the party flags in the just concluded general elections, Sorokwu averred that the tussle had decimated party cohesion and fragmented the leaders into self-styled factions.

The statement added that Sorokwu was the APC Delta North Secretary and had originally pitched tent with the Delta APC Leaders Council, with the Minister of State for Labour, Olorogun Festus Keyamo (SAN), as Chairman of Council and Dr Alex Ideh as Deputy Chairman, while Dr Cairo Ojougboh served as Secretary, disclosing that other prominent members of the group included the 2019 Delta APC Governorship Candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Dr Marian Ali, Hon. Eugene Okolocha, who is currently the Secretary of the Delta APC Campaign Council, among others.

Accordingly, part of the statement reads: “the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege led another faction that had the pioneer leaders of Delta APC, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Engr. Hyacinth Enuha, former Labour leader, Olorogun Ovie Kokori, as principal actors.

“The party congresses came and the National leadership of the APC recognised the DSP Omo-Agege-led faction and handed over the Delta party structures to them.

“This decision was greeted with aggressive media and legal fireworks.

For some of us in the Delta Leaders Council, there had to be an end to internal squabbles to pave way for reconciliation and preparation for the impending general elections.

Rational and pragmatic leaders who toed this reconciliatory path were duly accommodated. But some left the party, the likes of Chief Great Ogboru, Dr Marian Ali among others”

Sorokwu further stated that however, key leaders such as the Minister of State for Labour and Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, who were principal actors in the Delta APC Leaders Council remained in the party, adding that”, “in fact, Engr. Ochei led the General Election campaigns in Delta North District. Curiously, Dr Cairo Ojougboh refrained from getting involved in the scheme of things.

“From his recent outbursts, even the deaf could discern where he stood before and during the elections. Coming to the issue of Obidients support for DSP Omo-Agege, I state without any equivocation that I was at the heart of it, being the Convener and Facilitator of the Support Group”.

The statement added that the group was driven by principal coordinators of the Obidients movement across the three senatorial districts, stressing that

seeing the locust-like invasion of Delta political landscape by the Obidient Movement, especially as evidenced in the presidential election, keen and desirous to win in the subsequent Governorship and House of Assembly elections, he ( Sorokwu) had an acquaintance who spoke to him about the disposition of the Obidients

The statement explained:” So I reached out to them, fundamentally, they were non card carrying members of any political party, including the Labour Party. Yes, they were uncompromising supporters of Peter Obi, but they were ingrained in the philosophy that competence, capacity and credibility should be the non-negotiable attributes of their preferred candidates.

“So, immediately after the presidential election, I held several critical meetings with them as they were already persuaded to meet with my Principal, DSP Omo-Agege; who they regarded as the most credible and competent candidate with commensurate capacity to bring the desirous change Deltans clamour for.

“At the beginning, the Delta APC was skeptical of the Obidients’ volunteer support for DSP Omo-Agege, considering the fact that the Labour party had a Governorship Candidate. But the Obidients remained adamant that they were not card carrying members of the LP, insisting Peter Obi had clearly stated that the Obidients in each state were at liberty to decide who support in accordance with predetermined yardsticks”

According to him, they were resolute on the undeniable credentials of the Delta APC Governorship Candidate.

Again, according to the group, the Labour Party Candidate ab initio had a discreet pact with the incumbent governor and had cashed out his LP ticket to the PDP, disclosing that the leadership of the Obidient Movement in Delta State unequivocally, without any veil, at a grand event in Asaba on March 4, endorsed and adopted Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, his Principal as their governorship candidate; in accordance with their philosophy and in spite of the LP Candidate for the March 18 Governorship Election, adding that it becomes deliberate act of mischief to hang the garb of anti-party on the Delta APC governorship candidate, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege.

