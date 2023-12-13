Your have a difficult job,Yakubu charges newly sworn-in RECs

…urges them to ensure fairness, transparency, open to criticism

By Tunde Opalana

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday told nine newly sworn- in Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to be ready to take on difficult tasks.

The nine new RECs; i. Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa, Kebbi, Abubakar Ma’aji Ahmed- Borno, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha-

Edo, Ehimeakhe Shaka Isah, Akwa Ibom, Mal. Aminu Idris, Kaduna, Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar, Kwara, Mrs Oluwatoyin O. Babalola, Ondo, Olubunmi O. Omoseyindemi, Ekiti and Shehu L. Wahab, Nasarawa, took oath of office and oath of allegiance before the commencement of the regular meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the Commission’s headquarters, yesterday.

The new RECs were sworn in to fill vacancies in nine states of the federation.

The chairman prepared the minds of the RECs that conduct of elections is not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty.

“As RECs, you are the representatives of the Commission in the various States to which you will be deployed shortly. The work of the Commission is a difficult task. Election is a multi-stakeholder activity. It is also a very emotive issue, especially in an environment where some desperate political actors and their supporters want to win by all means, failing which they blame the Commission or even seek to deligitimise the processes and demonise officials.

” I urge you not to engage in a puerile debate that adds no value to your work. At the same time, you must not be impervious to genuine criticisms. You must maintain the Commission’s tradition of regular consultations with critical stakeholders. These are the political parties, civil society organisations, the media, traditional institutions, religious bodies and the security agencies.

“You must always be very firm in ensuring fairness and transparency to all. Let me make it clear to you from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs and your good conscience. You must also work closely with your field officers in the State, listening to their wise counsel, but always providing guidance, leadership and effective supervision.

“Similarly, I must warn you to understand and operate within the limits of your delegated powers and responsibilities. Our State offices are part and parcel of the Commission and we will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion or transgression on the part of any REC.

“In the various States to which you will be deployed shortly, you will be in charge of personnel and resources. I expect you to handle these responsibilities very well indeed. We will hold you accountable for your actions and inactions. Manage your personnel as well as the extremely limited resources at your disposal very well. Elections and electoral activities take place all-year round.

“As is the case with every general election, reforms will follow in the aftermath of the 2023 General Election. We are finalising our main report for the election as well as the review report following wide-ranging engagements with stakeholders.

According to Prof. Yakubu, the new RECs, are coming on board at a time the Commission is about to conclude the three stages of it’s recent General Election.

Among the nine new RECs, four have been career officers of the Commission rising to the rank of Director. They have been involved in elections and electoral activities both in the field and at the Headquarters.

Yakubu said “their experiences traversed electoral operations, election and party monitoring and electoral litigation. This is the first time that several INEC career officers are appointed as RECs. You are not new to the conduct of elections. There is no learning curve for you. Consequently, there can be no excuses for failing to hit the ground running and for making a huge difference to the quality and transparency of elections.

“The other five RECs sworn-in today have varied experiences in the public service at both National and State level. We will hold you to the same standard as we hold the career officers of the Commission.”

Very soon, he said, the Commission will release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the re-run elections which will be combined with bye-elections in constituencies where vacancies have been declared by Presiding Officers of legislative houses following the death or resignation of serving members of the National and State assemblies.

“So far, five vacancies have been declared for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Chibok State Constituency of Borno State, Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State and Guma State Constituency of Benue State. Similarly, we want to assure citizens in six other constituencies that we are liaising with the National and State assemblies for the declaration of vacancies so that bye-elections can be conducted in earnest.

“These are Ebonyi South and Yobe East Senatorial Districts, Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State and Khana II State Constituency of Rivers State.”

At the events were National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director General of the Electoral Institute, Directors and other senior officials of the Commission, family members and friends of the new RECs.