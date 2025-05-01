Your administration kind to workers, NLC, TUC laud Bayelsa Gov

By Aherhoke Okioma

Organised labour in Bayelsa State on Thursday gave thumbs up to the Governor Douye Diri administration for its worker-friendly policies.

In a joint address by the state leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the 2025 Workers Day celebration at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the labour unions praised the administration for being responsive to the demands of workers.

In the address presented by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Barnabas Simon, and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Laye Julius, the unions expressed appreciation to the government for its commitment to their welfare and the overall well-being of workers.

They said: “Before going ahead to make fresh demands, we feel obligated to appreciate you for all the good work and commitment your administration has shown in providing solutions to the needs of workers in the state.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that your administration has been kind to Bayelsa workers.”

They listed a number of demands the government had met to include the recent approval of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increase for all workers in the mainstream civil service with effect from May 2025 as well as payment of the arrears from January to April 2025.

They also highlighted the approval and implementation of N80,000 new national minimum wage, consistent and prompt payment of monthly salaries and pensions, conduct of promotion exercise and implementation of promotion benefits to workers, completion and inauguration of the NLC and TUC twin secretariat building, and commencement of a nine-storey new secretariat complex for workers.

They equally applauded the governor for assenting to the Education Officers Law on a new retirement age/years of service, resolution of the issue of placement of grade level 17 Bayelsa State judiciary workers and inclusion of local government workers in the payment of new minimum wage and their integration to the Oracle platform of salary payment.

The labour leaders also made a number of requests, which included implementation and payment of the 2024/2025 promotion arrears, implementation of promotion arrears for workers of the Hospitals Management Board, saying that they were omitted in 2015 and 2016.

The unions, who sought the implementation of the 2025 staff promotion for judiciary staff, commended the government for constructing new legislators and commissioners quarters in the new Yenagoa City and appealed for the construction of a new civil servants quarters and low cost houses in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri expressed solidarity with the workers as a former teacher.

While presenting two new buses to the NLC and TUC, the governor expressed optimism that meeting this demand among others would go a long way in addressing their challenges and increase productivity of the workers.

“Before you here are two new buses procured by your government for the use of the NLC and TUC. That was one recurring demand that we have solved today.

“I am son of a dedicated classroom teacher, and having known the fulfilment and responsibility of teaching, I feel a profound personal solidarity with every worker in Bayelsa State.

“I understand first hand the sacrifices you make, the diligence you show, and the hope you carry for a better tomorrow for yourselves, your families, and generations yet unborn.”

Responding to their demands, Diri promised that vehicles would be provided for permanent secretaries and more shuttle buses for the workforce.

On relocation of the Bayelsa Polytechnic to Aleibiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area, the governor directed the immediate release of funds for take-off of the institution at Aleibiri and also for securing accreditation of its programmes.