Young Nigerians are nation’s greatest asset, says Cardoso

Olayemi Cardoso, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, has described Nigeria’s youth as the country’s most valuable asset, urging them to take up the mantle of leadership in driving stability, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Cardoso made the remarks on Friday at the inaugural CBN Governor Annual Lecture Series, held at Lagos Business School under the theme “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy and Nation Building.”

The lecture is part of Cardoso’s Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, designed to deepen public understanding of monetary policy, foster dialogue, and build an inclusive financial system that positions Nigeria as a continental and global leader.

“Nigeria’s most important asset is its next generation. You, the emergent cohort of scholars, professionals, and civic actors, are not merely participants in this dialogue; you are its very subject.

“Leadership cannot be separated from nation-building, it must rest on trust, stability, and the collective confidence of millions of economic actors,” he said.

Cardoso highlighted Nigeria’s youthful demographics, noting that over half of the population is under 30, with a median age of 18 — one of the youngest profiles globally.

“This demographic structure provides both an opportunity and a responsibility,” he added.

Economic reforms and stability

The CBN governor pointed to ongoing reforms that have stabilised the economy, saying decisive monetary tightening had reduced inflation from nearly 35 per cent to about 20 per cent, while GDP grew 4.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

He added that external reserves had risen above $42 billion, with capital flows and investor confidence gradually rebounding.

He credited the progress to restoring credibility in monetary policy, halting the CBN’s direct financing of government, and unifying exchange rate windows — measures that have improved naira stability and Nigeria’s sovereign credit ratings.

Referencing the reopening of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Cardoso underscored the importance of credibility.

“Reputation is one of the most valuable assets a person, an institution, or a nation can possess. When it falters, confidence weakens; when it is rebuilt, opportunities multiply,” he said.

Cardoso urged young Nigerians to embrace digital innovation, evidence-based decision-making, and civic participation.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s policymakers, entrepreneurs, and central bankers. You must not only inherit leadership but transform it,” he concluded.