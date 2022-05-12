“You’ll be Asiwaju of Nigeria” – El-rufai declares support for Tinubu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday said he is fully with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who is eyeing the presidency in 2023.

El Rufai openly declared his support for the former Lagos State Governor at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna, venue of Tinubu’s consultative meeting with some northern delegates.

A former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima; former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu; and other dignitaries canvassed support for Tinubu from delegates, DailyTimes gathered.

Tinubu is contesting against more than 10 others for the APC presidential ticket.

Other contestants include his longtime political ally, vice president Yemi Osinbajo; minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; senate president, Ahmed Lawan; and President of Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina.

