Chukwuemeka Nwagboso Stanley, otherwise called Ijoba, is a brand influencer and marketing director, who recalls vividly his experiences in the field of prime media indication.

He claimed, “I had been producing content on the side for years and was looking to make some extra money as a down payment for attaining a portion of my endeavours”.

It confirmed the idea that he could produce digital information that consumers would buy. Nwagboso Chukwuemeka was able to develop successful marketing campaigns and strategies through content creation by applying his main insights. In the Last years, he had worked with content creators like Brain jotter, Nas boi and Lord Lamba.

For upcoming thought leaders or content creators, Nwagboso Chukwuemeka highlighted a little-known fact: “You don’t need millions of followers to work as a full-time thought leader or content developer”. The fact that they have developed active communities that engage with their postings, and support their non-social content is what matters the most. On the other hand, Nwagboso Chukwuemeka offers three key elements for aspiring creators to consider to develop a vibrant online community.

First, by appearing in front of the camera and putting in words with their followers. Second, by producing edifying or engaging content that showcases their individuality, such as catchy videos, long-form videos, or memes. Likewise, by answering remarks and direct messages, because social media is a two-way flow chart.

