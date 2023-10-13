You can’t run one man party, Bayelsa APC group cautions Sylva

…faults candidate being campaign DG

The embattled governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has been accused of running the party as a fiefdom.

A group within the party expressed concern that should Sylva not be cautioned, APC may run into problem in the November 11 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

The stakeholders under the aegis of

Bayelsa APC Integrity Group also berated the party’s governorship candidate for naming himself the Director General of the Campaign Council.

The constituted campaign council has been inaugurated, a development which portrays Sylva as a sole administrator who wants to pocket the party in the state.

Chief Ebipadeowei Oyinkuro, the coordinator of the group on Thursday in Yenagoa said the Sylva’s attitude has eroded the prominence and popularity of APC in Bayelsa State.

The group in statement read by the coordinator, read “The party not only appears to be going into battle with its flanks wide open, but it is deep in tatters and also showing signs that it requires oxygen.

“Well-regarded and influential members of the party in the state who could rightly be described as the first and best 11 have all turned their backs against Chief Sylva.

“Many other party stalwarts who never set out from the onset to be dissidents are also openly pitching their tent with the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Douye Diri.

“They are angry over the high-handedness of Chief Sylva and for conducting himself as if the APC in the state is his personal estate.

“His governorship ambition comes across to them like an entitled birthright. Nothing better tells the story other than the fact that Chief Sylva is both a Gubernatorial Candidate and Chairman of his own campaign.”

