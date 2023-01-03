You cant impose Peter Obi on us, youth tackle Obasanjo

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Patriotic Youth Front of Nigeria (PYFN) has tackled ex president Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The youth while vehemently rejecting his endorsement of Mr Obi noted that Obasanjo cannot imposed his choice of candidate on them adding that he is unfit to advise Nigerian youths.

Recall that the ex-president had in an open letter to young Nigerians on Sunday, urged the youths to vote for Peter Obi whom he described as his “mentee.”

But PYFN in a press statement issued on Tuesdau by its President, Dr. Maxwell Ogar, said that “Obasanjo’s hands are not clean which makes him unfit to advise the Nigerian youth on whom to vote for president.”

The group described the former president as one of the precursor of Nigeria’s ongoing challenges – socio-economic, security, and political” who is attempting to rewrite history and beatify himself “as the hero of Nigeria’s eventual triumph when in reality the former president is not.

It maintained that “Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi is rather a disservice to the upcoming national politician instead of being a boost because there is ample evidence that whatever this erstwhile civilian dictator lays his hands upon turns to dust.

“We find it necessary to call out former President Obasanjo for his double standard and attempt to scam Nigerians as to his true identity.

The same Obasanjo, who ceremonially shredded his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) membership card as he swore off politics, has now appointed himself the Labour Party’s chief

Recalling the massacre of defenseless civilians in Odi, Bayelsa State, and Zaki- Biam, Benue State during Obasanjo’s regime, the group insisted that the former president’s hands are stained with innocent blood which makes him unfit to guide the Nigerian youth.

The group however, noted that “Odi nor Zaki-Biam committed terrorist acts as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) with its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) is doing today, yet the mass murderer Obasanjo endorsed a Peter Obi, who is a known patron of the murderous group.

“We want to draw Obasanjo’s attention to the fact that his preferred ‘mentee’ Peter Obi is an unrepentant supporter of the irredentist IPOB/ESN whose terrorists are killing innocent Nigerians daily.

“As someone who wants to be a Nigerian President, Obi has not for once condemned the horrendous activities of IPoB/ESN, instead, he structured his campaign schedule in the southeast to align with a damaging sit-at-home declared by the terrorists. Does Obasanjo not know that Peter Obi is an apologist and patron of Biafra agitation?

“We also wonder if Obasanjo is unaware of Peter Obi’s ethno-sectarian bigotry that saw him only favouring Catholics and his clan members as the governor of Anambra state. If Obasanjo was unaware of this ugly side of his “mentee” then he definitely cannot play the ostrich in the ugly matter of the expose in the Pandora Papers, including how Obi invested Anambra state’s money in his family business. These behaviours certainly are at variance with Nigeria that the youth are yearning for.

“Given Obi’s track record as a serial liar, whose every utterance has to be fact-checked, we now understand that these are ugly traits he picked up from Obasanjo, his mentor. With the experience of how Obasanjo gifted our commonwealth and national assets to himself, family, associates, and cronies, we reject his proxy, Peter Obi, whom he wants to complete the theft of Nigeria and the conversion of the country into a personal estate,” it added.

PYFN advised Obasanjo to first wash his hands clean of the blood of the innocent before attempting to teach the youth how to elect their leaders.

