‘You can’t cause conflict between Buhari and I’ – Tinubu to Atiku

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Thursday said his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s attempt to blackmail him would fail.

Tinubu also noted that Atiku and PDP’s efforts to cause a conflict between him and President Muhammadu Buhari would fail.

He was reacting to a response from Atiku’s camp to his remark on fuel scarcity and the redesigned naira in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Tinubu was reported to have said the redesigned naira and renewed fuel scarcity was aimed at sabotaging his presidential campaign.

He disclosed this during his presidential campaign in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

But in a reaction to Tinubu’s comments, the Atiku/Okowa campaign council said the presidential candidate believes that Buhari was using the redesigned naira and current fuel scarcity against him.

However, the APC presidential candidate faulted the reaction of Atiku’s camp.

Speaking through the spokesman of his campaign team, Bayo Onanunga, Tinubu said: “PDP and Atiku should remember not to get high on their own smoke. No political blackmail and an attempt to create a conflict between Tinubu and his long-term ally, President Muhammadu Buhari can succeed.

“The Atiku rudderless campaign, always seeking cheap shots and easy ways has again woefully attempted to make a mountain out of a molehill from the comments made by Asiwaju Tinubu in Abeokuta.

“As Asiwaju said in Abeokuta, these orchestrated hardships will not stop his impending victory come 25 February. Nigerians shall surely vote for a party that is working to solve all the problems and mess created by the PDP for which their presidential candidate was an integral part in the, largely, 16 unproductive years they spent in government.”

Tinubu charged Atiku and his team to stop indulging in fake news and twisted narratives.

