You can’t abandon struggle to reclaim your mandate, CUPP chides Fubara

By Tunde Opalana

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has charged the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to perish the thought of abandoning the struggle to reclaim the mandate democratically given to him.by the people of Rivers State in 2023.

The Coalition reprimanded Fubara over a statement credited to him that he may jettison the legal path of reclaiming his mandate which was forcefully taken away through the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Fubara was quoted to have said that his spirit has abandoned the struggle against the emergency rule imposed on the state.

The CUPP said taking such decision without consultation would amount to sabotaging the collective efforts of Nigerians that rose against Tinubu’s imposition and of those that have challenged the action in court.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by its National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, the Coalition urged Fubara to drop such thought and stand with millions of Nigerians who are fighting his battle.

The statement read “the Coalition of United Political Parties strongly denounces the recent statement by suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who declared on May 11, 2025, that his “spirit has already left the Government House” and expressed reluctance to return, even if reinstated.

“This remark, made amid the unconstitutional state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, which suspended Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly, undermines the collective struggle to defend Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

“CUPP asserts that Fubara’s acquiescence is a betrayal of the millions who resisted Tinubu’s authoritarian overreach, as it was never about Fubara’s personal sentiments but about upholding constitutional democracy.

“The state of emergency, which appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as sole administrator, was widely condemned as unconstitutional by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and civil society groups.

“The Constitution does not permit the suspension of elected officials without due process, such as impeachment under Section 188. Seven PDP governors, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) challenged Tinubu’s actions in the Supreme Court, labeling them a “blatant violation” and an attempt at “state capture.

“Nigerians, including CUPP, supported this resistance to protect the democratic rights of Rivers’ electorate, not to defend Fubara personally. His claim that his spirit has left the Government House trivializes this fight, breaking the hearts of those who protested and litigated to uphold the rule of law.

“Fubara’s statement suggests a lack of resolve to confront the tyranny of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, which the PDP accused of plotting to impose a one-party state.

“The Supreme Court’s February 28, 2025, ruling highlighted Fubara’s governance breaches, but Tinubu’s response was disproportionate and illegal, as noted by legal experts like Kunle Edun (SAN).

“The fight was about restoring constitutional order, not absolving Fubara’s errors. By framing his suspension as personal liberation, Fubara misrepresents the struggle, risking further destabilization of Rivers State and emboldening the APC’s alleged state capture agenda.

“His earlier commitment to peace and constitutional order, expressed on March 19, 2025, is contradicted by this capitulation, alienating supporters and staining the collective effort to resist tyranny.

“To Fubara, CUPP declares: this struggle was never about you or your spirit. It was about defending the Constitution and the mandate of Rivers’ people who elected you in 2023.

“Your reluctance to return, even if reinstated, disrespects the sacrifices of Nigerians who challenged Tinubu’s actions from the streets to the courts. The NBA and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka have called the emergency unconstitutional and excessive, yet your stance risks legitimizing such overreach.

“You must recommit to your constitutional mandate and stand firm against authoritarianism.

CUPP therefore called on Fubara to retract his statement and reaffirm his commitment to democratic principles.

“The people of Rivers State and Nigeria deserve leaders who uphold the rule of law, not those who abandon the fight.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant in defending our democracy against unconstitutional actions by the APC-led government. CUPP stands resolute in protecting Nigeria’s multi-party system and the rights of all citizens to democratic governance”.