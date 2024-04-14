Yoruba Nation: Pandemonium in Ibadan as armed agitators attack govt secretariat

… 3 reportedly killed, 20 arrested, as Sunday Igboho, Akintoye deny involvement

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

There was pandemonium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, as alleged Yoruba nation agitators reportedly attacked the state secretariat at Agodi.

It was learnt that security operatives rose to the occasion and repelled the alleged bid to take over the state secretariat.

Residents said about three people, suspected to be members of the agitators, were killed in the melee.

It was also learnt that about 20 persons were arrested in connection with the attack on the secretariat.

The deceased were said to have been killed when they invaded the state secretariat in the attempt to take over the state’s House of Assembly at the Governor’s Office.

Following the development, the leadership of the Yoruba Self-Determination group, Professor Banji Akintoye; and the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, distanced themselves from the group that invaded the Oyo State secretariat.

The duo, in separate explanations to journalists on Saturday, said they were neither aware nor backed the individuals behind the action.

Professor Akintoye said the people involved in the attack on the secretariat were not fighting for Yoruba interest, but against the Yoruba “in their conduct.”

He said information available to him suggested that the group had appointed an interim government for the Yoruba nation earlier; and that it had chosen to install same by hoisting their flag and taking over the government of the region from the Oyo State secretariat; hence the deployment of their men in military camouflage.

“I am not connected; I have no contact and I do not know anything about Dupe Onitiri and her group. I don’t know what they are doing. I learnt they are engaged in some sort of insanity in Ibadan; but that is entirely theirs and it has nothing to do with me or people like Chief Sunday Igboho who are working with me.

“We are the authentic Yoruba Nation Movement. We are not connected or working with any Fulani to suppress the Yoruba in Nigeria. That is what Onitiri and people who are behind them, who we now know, have been working with the Fulani since the days of Babangida and Abacha.

“We are the people fighting for Yoruba nation’s freedom and we will win the war peacefully and in an orderly manner.

“They are not struggling for the Yoruba nation; they are struggling against the Yoruba nation. I am not aware of the situation that happened in Ibadan until I was informed by Chief Sunday Igboho this morning. I am not part of it.

READ ALSO: My wife not bothered about my flirtatious female fans…

“They are not from us. They are followers of Onitiri. It is a lunatic fringe. We in this struggle won’t act in such a manner,” the professor said.

Also speaking, Sunday Igboho said he would never be involved in “such madness,” noting that anytime he wanted to engage in any struggle, he would always make it public and ensure that other stakeholders were carried along.

“I know nothing about it. I am not even aware of those behind it. If I am going to d anything for Yoruba nation, you know, we will inform people ahead. We will announce our plans and all our leaders and other stakeholders will also be involved and we will collaborate to do so.

“So, anything they now do on their own, either they attack the government or military barrack or police station, I know nothing about it and I am not part of it,” he said.