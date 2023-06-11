Yoruba Nation leader, Adeniran, floats new group, congratulates Tinubu

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Former deputy leader of the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Professor Wale Adeniran, has returned to Nigeria from exile.

Adeniran, who left Nigeria in May 2021 alongside Professor Banji Akintoye, his wife and daughter to the Republic of Benin, said he returned home to work with like-minds on how to make Yorubaland a land of prosperity and the shining light of Africa.

Adeniran, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Saturday in Ile/Ife, Osun State, announced the formation of Association of Progressive Professionals and Academics (APPA), a body he said comprised his former colleagues in the academics, medical sciences and the business world.

He said APPA held its inaugural meeting during the week at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State to reappraise the state of development in Yorubaland and reach a consensus to give the President Bola Tinubu-led presidency a chance to right the wrongs of the previous governments against the Yoruba people.

Part of the statement directed to President Tinubu read “I bring to you sincere and warm felicitations on your landmark electoral victory as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your inauguration as President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29, was unprecedented, in the sense that, in the political history of Nigeria, you are the first Yoruba politician to attain the feat of becoming a duly-elected political head of Nigeria.

“Mr. President, we salute your uncommon courage, bravery, tenacity, ingenuity and political sagacity in navigating the complex Nigerian political terrain. In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, you demonstrated an uncanny sense of humour.

“We wish to recall that just as you played a pivotal role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the Abacha era in the struggle to ensure the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria, and even going into exile , some of us have been in the forefront of the struggle for Yoruba self-determination in recent times when we felt that our people were confronted with an existential threat.

“However, your victory at the polls in February has led us to feel that, perhaps, the Nigerian situation is not irredeemable, after all. Furthermore, the issues highlighted in your inauguration address as deserving of priority attention by your administration, namely, security, poverty, jobs, electricity, among others, have led us to believe that your administration will right the wrongs of the past and make Nigeria safe and habitable once again for all of us. It is noteworthy and reassuring that you have identified security as top priority of your administration.

“Therefore, we of APPA have resolved to repose confidence in you, Mr. President, to support and work with you to ensure that you make Nigeria a better place for us, for our children and future generations. “

