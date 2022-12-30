Yoruba nation agitators to launch ‘Radio Ijangbara’ for self-determination struggle January

.Appoints Orire, Oyedeji as patrons

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW) will formally unveil ‘Radio Ijangbara’ as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle on Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

The online radio shall be broadcasting live from Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

According to a statement signed by the chairman and general secretary of the group respectively, Professor Wale Adeniran and Dr. Tunde Amusat, the radio should serve the interest of Yoruba Self-Determination struggle within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Adeniran and Amusat said everyone could listen to the radio through its website, www.ijangbararadio.com and the mobile application of the radio could be downloaded via Google Play Store.

“We are inviting all Yoruba Self-Determination activists to the launching and formal unveiling of Ijangbara Radio on 1st January, 2023. This radio is being donated by Ilana Omo Oodua, being the apex body to serve as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba Self-Determination struggle,” the statement said.

The launch, according to the statement, would kick off by 8:00 p.m. West African Time through zoom.

Meanwhile, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide has announced the appointment of an Ado-Ekiti-based prominent medical doctor, Adebayo Orire; and a former chairman of Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Alli Oyedeji, popularly known as Baba Dodo, as patrons.

Oyedeji hails from Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State. He was chairman of the local government between 1996 and 1997.

A respected community leader, Oyedeji once served as a member of Governing Council of The Polytechnic of Ibadan and National Salaries and Wages commission.

