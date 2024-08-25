Yoruba Group Writes Tinubu, Demands Sack of NNPCL Boss Over Corruption Allegations

The Yoruba Progressive Coalition (YPC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), over allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

In an open letter to the President, the YPC expressed deep concerns about the state of affairs at the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership, describing it as a “fountain of corruption” and a “golden conduit pipe” for siphoning the country’s wealth.

The group further alleged that Kyari’s actions have led to devastating consequences for the economy and the Nigerian people.

The YPC accused Kyari of lacking vision, commitment to good governance, and transparency, and of prioritizing personal wealth and power above the welfare of Nigerians.

The letter, signed by Otumba Slayemi Kayode, Convener of the YPC, and other members, warned that if Kyari continues to occupy leadership positions, Nigeria risks being relegated to a state of arrested development, bereft of progress, innovation, or hope for a better future.

“It has come to our notice, as well as that of a vast majority of Nigerians, that the NNPC, once a paragon of national pride, has degenerated into a veritable fountain of corruption, with Kyari and his coterie of cohorts orchestrating a complex web of syndicate operations designed to exploit our nation’s natural resources for their selfish aggrandizement, leaving in its wake a trail of devastating consequences for the Nigerian populace,” the letter said.

“The plethora of allegations swirling around Mr Kyari and his associates, including corruption, avarice, and abuse of power, are deeply distressing and have the potential to irreparably tarnish the reputation of the NNPC, while also casting a long, ominous shadow over the image of our nation, thereby imperilling our collective future.

“Kyari’s unrelenting and insatiable appetite for corruption has precipitated a maelstrom of shame and ridicule upon our beloved nation, Nigeria. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, once a revered symbol of our nation’s vast wealth and potential, has now been reduced to an object of suspicion, derision, and scorn.

“It has been turned into a golden conduit pipe that’s used in siphoning the wealth of our darling nation. We harbour grave concerns that these numerous unchecked and blatant corrupt practices allegedly perpetuated within the NNPC’s walls are rapidly depleting our nation’s natural resources, siphoning them off for personal aggrandizement, and thereby imperilling the very foundations of our economy and the welfare of our citizens.

“If this outrageous situation is allowed to persist unchecked, it will inevitably have far-reaching and devastating consequences for our economy, our people, and the very fabric of our society.

“The economic sabotage perpetrated by Kyari is an emblem of destruction, wreaking havoc on our beloved country and portending a bleak future for your administration. Kyari’s leadership is characterized by a glaring lack of vision, a dearth of commitment to good governance, and a transparent penchant for self-aggrandizement, which is unwittingly culminating in the construction of a disastrous political legacy.

“Kyari’s tenure is marked by an absence of transparency, accountability, and a profound lack of innovative, progressive, or developmental ideas, which are essential for the growth and prosperity of our nation. His leadership is evidence of the perils of allowing individuals devoid of vision, integrity, and commitment to occupy positions of power, where they can wreak havoc on our nation’s potential.

“If individuals like Kyari continue to occupy leadership positions for an extended period, Nigeria risks being relegated to a state of arrested development, akin to a Stone Age nation, bereft of progress, innovation, or hope for a better future.

“Mr. President, it has become abundantly clear that Mele Kyari’s presence in your administration is a harbinger of misfortune, a malignant force that threatens to undermine the very foundations of your vision and the well-being of the Nigerian people. “

The group emphasised that Kyari’s presence in the administration is a liability and a threat to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

They urged President Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action to address the situation and restore the faith of Nigerians in the NNPCL and his administration.

The YPC also expressed concern about the impact of Kyari’s leadership on the country’s natural resources, alleging that his actions have led to their depletion and exploitation for personal gain. They called for a thorough investigation and cleansing of the NNPCL to restore transparency and leadership.

The group reminded President Tinubu of his sacred responsibility to ensure the protection and welfare of Nigerians, urging him to take prompt action to relieve Kyari of his duties and prevent further damage to the country’s reputation and the well-being of its citizens.

“We, the Yoruba Progressives Coalition, urge you Mr. President, to take immediate and resolute action to rectify this situation, restore the faith of the Nigerian people in your administration and the NNPCL, and revive the organization from the clutches of nefarious elements who have been plundering our natural resources with impunity.

“Nigerians deserve and demand leaders who are worthy of their trust, committed to their growth and progress, and empathetic towards their plight. We have every confidence in your steadfast commitment to the prosperity and integrity of our nation, and we eagerly await your prompt response and decisive action on this matter.”