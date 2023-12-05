Yobe First Lady, Gumsu Abacha Divorces Governor Buni

The Yobe State First Lady, Gumsu Abacha, daughter of former military head of state, late General Sani Abacha, has announced her divorce from the Northeastern state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Naija News reports that the daughter of the late military head of state revealed she is divorced while replying to a follower who called her ‘First Lady’ on her X handle, formerly Twitter.

Gumsu, while sharing a photo of herself, announced that she was emancipating and liberating.

She wrote, “Emancipation…Liberation.”

In the comment section, she was referred to as the first lady of Yobe state, but Gumsu said she was not married.

She replied: “I am not Married.”

According to Daily Nigerian, an inside source also confirmed that the marriage ended some months ago.

Buni married 45-year-old Gumsu Abacha on April 14, 2021, who was previously married to a Cameroonian billionaire, Bayero Mohamadou.

Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Kill Two Policemen On Governor Buni’s Convoy

Meanwhile, Suspected Boko Haram fighters, on Saturday, attacked the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Naija News had earlier reported that the incident happened along Maiduguri-Dramaturg Road.

The attack on the governor’s convoy led to the killing of two policemen and injuring two others.

The attack took place on Saturday after the governor attended the 24th convocation of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Channels TV, the attackers opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the highway, targeting the pilot.