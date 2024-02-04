Yobe East Bye-Election: Ex-Senate President Lawan congratulates Senator-elect Mustapha

By Tunde Opalana

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the concluded Yobe East Senatorial bye-election, Musa Mustapha, on his emergence as Senator-elect.

Mustapha was declared winner of the Yobe East Bye-Election, on Sunday, after polling 68,778 votes to defeat Aji Kolomi (Ajiko) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 18,878 votes.

Mustapha succeeds Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, last year, as Minister of Police Affairs.

The Senator- elect was the Commissioner for Transportation and Energy in Yobe State, before his emergence as the APC candidate for the Yobe East Senatorial Bye-election.

READ ALSO: Villa thrash woeful Sheff Utd to move into top four

He was also former Commissioner for Finance during the first tenure of the Mai Mala Buni-led administration between 2019 to 2023.

Senator Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a congratulatory message to celebrate Mustapha’s victory, lauds the Yobe State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, for providing the necessary leadership to the Yobe State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

According to him, Gov. Buni’s unique approach to governance and his commitment to APC in the state provides the needed atmosphere for the ruling party to win elections at the poll.

Senator Lawan further expresses confidence in Senator-elect Mustapha’s ability to represent the people of Yobe East in the 10th Senate.

The former Senate President commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring fairness in the conduct of the Yobe East bye-election.

Lawan in a personally signed congratulatory message reads, “I heartily felicitate with Senator-elect Musa Mustapha on his landslide victory in the Yobe East Senatorial by-election, which held on Saturday, 3rd February, 2024.

“I have no doubt that the overwhelming votes cast for him represent the confidence the people of Yobe East Senatorial District repose in his ability to represent their interests effectively in the Senate.

“Senator-elect Mustapha’s victory is a clear indication of his acceptance by the people. I am confident that he will use his experience and knowledge to positively contribute to the deliberations of the 10th Senate as he joins his colleagues from across the country to carry out the onerous task of lawmaking and representation for the good people of Nigeria.

“I commend the Executive Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, CON, for providing the necessary leadership to the Yobe State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and, indeed, the Yobe State government to engender a clement atmosphere for the peaceful conduct of the election and the overwhelming and deserved victory of our party.

“I also commend the people of Yobe East Senatorial District for the peaceful conduct of the bye-election. Similarly, I also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring that the election was free, fair, and credible.

“Once again, I congratulate Senator-elect Hon Musa Mustapha on his victory and wish him a successful tenure in the 10th Senate.”