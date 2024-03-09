Yes, I need help, Daddy Fresh says from sick bed

By Orji Onyekwere

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Onyebuchi aka Daddy Fresh, is currently down with partial stroke, an ailment he has been battling for the past two years.

The legendary singer is therefore soliciting for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to enable him continue with treatment as the ailment has drained his savings over the past two years.

In a video shared by his producer Nelson Brown, on social media, the singer said he has been battling partial stroke for over two years but has kept it to himself believing he could overcome it alone. According to the former member of the Pretty Busy Boys group, all his resources had gone into the treatment with the belief that he will get better but things continue to get worse and so, he has to come out to the public to appeal for financial assistance.

‘‘I am diagnosed with partial stroke,” he said, adding that he was at high risk of kidney failure and prostate problems.

His words: “I have been facing this for over two years, and I was handling it on my own, believing it would not take this long, but man proposes and God disposes. Right now, as it is for me, it is hitting me so hard that I cannot imagine.

“I need your help, and I am soliciting for help right now because I have exhausted all I have on me. Despite being on the bed, I still try to reach other people who are in need and passing through their pains. The difference is, I hide my own from people because I believe I will be able to handle it.”