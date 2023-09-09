Yemi Alade finds new love

Yemi Alade may be Mama Africa, Empress or King of Queens, but one fact still remains intact: she’s a global superstar and one of the chief proponents of Afrobeat music, which is possibly her career love.

After concluding a very successful world tour, codenamed “The African Baddie Tour”, which took the superstar and her team through 22 venues in 18 countries in less than 3 months, anyone, even a superstar, would surely need to rest and show love to oneself. This was no different for one of Nigeria’s finest female exports, Yemi Alade.

The superstar shared with her millions of Instagram fans thus: “I wanna chop spaghetti and forget my worries love love emoji”.

The comment section went agog with outpouring of love as usual whenever the very-loved Nigerian beauty posts on her social handles. Besides the love for spicy delicacies, the African queen’s latest single, “Fear Love’, has been receiving great airplays and reviews, while Nigerians await an album.

