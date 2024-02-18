Yauri Emirate showcases culture, economic potential to the world

The historic event of Yauri Emirate Annual Cultural Festival , in Yauri Local Government Area, of Kebbi State, place between 7th- 10th of February, 2024. The annual event featured agricultural show, trade fair, cultural dances and a book presentation on the history of the Yauri Emirate.

The climax of the festival was the Rigata Show. The cultural festival featured water sporting activities such as; traditional swimming (male and female), canoe racing (male and female), pot swimming, cultural dancing and agricultural Mini Trade Fair, showcasing the different agricultural products and business potentialities of the people of Yauri Emirate, Kebbi State and Nigeria.

Tracing the history of the festival, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Yauri, Dr Mohammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, who was the convener of the festival, said the festival began about 200 years ago as a form of naval display of strength and bravery of the Gungu people.

HRH Mallam Ahmed Garba Gunna (Attahiru II) , the Emir of Kagara attended the Agriculture show programme as part of the 2024 Annual Yauri RIGATA cultural Festival at Yauri.

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu in his address at the festival said, Kebbi State Government will partner with Yauri Emirate to sustain the Rigata and cultural festival to hold annually.

Idris assured that the present administration would partner with the emirate to project RIGATA cultural festival, adding that his government would make sure that next year’s festival “is celebrated in its permanent site.” He added that the developmental projects going on in the emirate were part of his campaign promises and promised to do more.

The three day festival attracted guests from all walks of life including, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented at the occasion by former Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Garba, the Kebbi State, Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar, and the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Mohammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, (Tafidan Kabi) among other dignitaries.