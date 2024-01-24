Yapak praises Gov Fintiri over infrastructural development

By Tom Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Honorable Abdullahi Umar Yapak Umar Yapak has applauded Governor Umaru Adamu Fintiri over infrastructural development across the state.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent , Yapak said that due to the fact that he is in a different political party with the Governor will not stop him from commenting on the good works of Governor Umaru Fintiri.

Yapak who is a former member representing Verre Constituency in the State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said that one of the infrastructural developments of Governor Umaru Fintiri is the construction of roads from Army Barracks via 1000 housing units to Numan Road.

He also said that the road construction in the area, has brought succor to the good people of the local government area making them to get easy access in terms of transporting their farm produce, businesses and other important things.

The APC chieftain further said that the road linking from Verre had become a dumping refugee but on his assumption of office as Governor, he finished the construction that gives smile to the people of Verre.

He added that Governor Umaru Fintiri did not stop at that but, also the payment of WAEC and NECO fees for all the Secondary School students in the state, saying that, it is another wonderful development that will make parents to focus on other projects instead of paying fees for their children.

He further said that the construction of classes and rehabilitation of schools especially in Fufore Government Secondary School and others are demonstration of good governance in the state.

Also, according to him, giving free scholarship to the state indigenes to attend schools across the country and abroad in order to improve the level of education in Adamawa State and for the betterment of the state.

The former lawmaker said that not only that, but the rate of Insecurity challenges in the state has drastically reduced particularly in Verre constituency adding that before, there were issues of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the state but the Umaru Fintiri administration has been able to calm down all the situations.

According to him “I must commend the Governor because of the move to curb issue of security challenges by forming vigilantes group for checking criminal activities, particularly in my Verre Constituency.”

The former lawmaker, said that Governor Umaru Adamu Fintiri has done a lot of things that Adamawa People will not and never forget him for.

He said that, ” I was a member representing Verre constituency for 8 years under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC but nothing will stop me from saying good things on Governor Umaru Fintiri because he has brought so much development to the state though we are not in the same political party.”

Umar Yapak said that,” when he was the member representing Verre Constituency in the state House of Assembly, they budgeted the sum of N1billion in order to settle both WAEC and NECO for all the secondary school students in Adamawa State, that one is also a plus to him and the entire State.”

The former lawmaker then called on the people of Adamawa State to massively support the administration of Governor Umaru Adamu Fintiri in order for him to continue to have the strength, knowledge to take the state to the promise Land.