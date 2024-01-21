Yakubu, top INEC staff commend A.T. Yusuf, as he bows out of service

By Tunde Opalana

Alhaji Abdulrazaq Tukur Yusuf, the immediate past Director of the Electoral Operations Department at the weekend bowed out of the service of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and received commendations for his outstanding service to INEC and the country.

Affectionately addressed as the “Field Marshal” for his mastery and stellar contributions to the success of electoral operations activities during his time, a colorful retirement party was organized by the Electoral Operations Department in his honor.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu represented by the Hon. National Commissioner and Chairman of the Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC), Dr. Baba Bila appreciated the Director for his contributions towards the successes of elections in Nigeria. He highlighted Alhaji Yusuf’s contributions to innovations and changes in the electoral processes, attributing them to his expertise in the field.

The INEC Chairman commended the Director for his unique mentoring skills, stating that he had mentored most members of staff of his Department and the Commission. He urged the Director not to be too far from the Commission so he could continue to mentor members of staff.

“He has trained so many staff in Operations Department we will engage him and patronize him” Prof. Yakubu said.

Hon. National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu praised Alhaji Yusuf for discharging his duties professionally and with integrity while in service. She emphasized that hard work pays and that he was leaving the Commission with great dignity.

Quoting Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu, “A.T. Yusuf is a professional to the core, he has helped his Department so well,” he is credited for his integrity as he is stepping out of the Commission with his head held high”.

Another Hon. National Commissioner, Prof. Rhoda Gumus described the Director as a calm, reliable and hardworking person. She said “A.T Yusuf is calm and takes corrections. He is a mentor which also added to his credit”.

Also celebrating the retired Director was Hon. National Commissioner, Kenneth Ukeagu who appreciated the Director for the numerous sacrifices he made during his service as the Director of Electoral Operations Department. He stressed that the sacrifices earned the Commission great successes in the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

According to Mr. Ukeagu, “I want to appreciate A.T. Yusuf for the huge sacrifices he made during his service in the Commission. You have served the Commission diligently and 60 percent of the successes achieved in the conduct of elections are attributed to you”.

The Hon. Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony while eulogizing the retired Director urged staff of the Department and the Commission to be dedicated and hardworking.

She said “A.T. Yusuf has etched his name in the sands of time, ensuring that it will stand out in the written history”.

She added, “I want to appreciate you for mentoring your staff and that your mentees will put in their best to make you proud and fit into your shoes.”

The Hon. Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oyo State Dr. Adeniran Tella commended the retired Director for his hard work and commitment to work.

Also, the Hon.Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ondo State, Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola ably represented by the Director Admin, Mrs. Olayide Okunghae congratulated the retired Director for his meritorious service to the Commission. She described him as loyal and dedicated.

The Deputy Director of Election Management (EM), Mr. Hakeem Adigun, said the retired Director immensely contributed to the growth of the Department and the Commission at large, which he said cannot be easily forgotten.

According to him, “Alhaji A.T. Yusuf is a man who has left an indelible mark in the history of INEC. We celebrate his excellence and resilience in his years of service to the Commission”.

Responding, the celebrant Alhaji Abdulrazaq Tukur Yusuf commended the Commission for honoring him after retirement, he appreciated the Commission for the support and cooperation while in the service of the Commission. He called on staff to be more committed to their duties and imbibe the spirit of oneness to be able to attain greater heights.

Also present at the event were Hon. National Commissioners: Maj. Gen. Modibbo Alkali (rtd) mni, Mal. Mohammed Kudu Haruna and Prof. Kunle Ajayi as well as the Director General of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris and Special Adviser to the Hon. Chairman INEC, Prof. Mohammed Kuna.

Directors in attendance were Commission’s Secretariat, Hajiya Mariam Iya Musa; Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Mary Nkem; Training, Dr. Binta Kassim; ICT, Engr. Paul Omokore; Planning and Monitoring, Mrs. Chika Okafor; Research and Documentation, Prof. Ibrahim Sani and Stores, Mrs. Charity Obidah.

Highlights of the occasion were the cutting of the retirement cake and the presentation of gifts to the retired Director.