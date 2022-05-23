Xtra Brides Lagos to empower less privileged Nigeria women

The reigning fashion brand of the moment, Xtra Brides Lagos (better known by its XBL acronym) continues its upward swing as it concludes plans to launch a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused intensively on empowerment of less privileged women.

This is coming on the heels of its rising popularity as celebrities’ favourite fashion brand, pronounced at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) where XBL was the custom wear of choice of most celebrities at the glamour event.

Disclosing the news recently, XBL founder and Creative Director, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel announced that the intervention programme will involve the distribution of 1000 industrial sewing machines to underprivileged women in addition to short advanced training on the technicalities of the fashion Industry.

The announcement by Xtra Brides Lagos has met with torrents of commendations given that the fashion outfit is barely two years old and is already proving to be socially responsible.

The Abeokuta-born founder of the brand gave assurances that the intervention will have a far-reaching impact on society.

Said she: “We are beyond certain that the project would not only produce refined women who hitherto have been categorised as economic liabilities but women who through the execution of the project will now become self-reliant.”

Speaking further, Paris-trained Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel noted that supporting women to become self-empowered will benefit society significantly.

“More women need to be moved from the margins into mainstream entrepreneurship.

Researches and case studies have shown that support for the womenfolk always has a ripple effect on the economic well-being of the family and the society at large.”

She also added: “The state of our women is the true reflection of the Nigerian homes. Therefore, empowering a woman is synonymous with empowering a family, and that is the sensible and cost-effective way of reducing the poverty chain.”

