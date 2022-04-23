Xolane Ndhlovu, only African on the Top 50 Crypto Rich list

The November 2021 Top 50 Richest People in the crypto list has DafriBank Chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu as the only African in the ranking.

The South African billionaire, worth $300m (approximately R6 billion), ranked 40th on the list which, though dominated by Americans, has a global outlook.

The Crypto Rich List, on close study, comprises an array of players within the cryptocurrency ecosystem who are mostly developers, investors, and founders of trading exchanges, some of whom have seen their holdings in cryptocurrencies soar over the years and are without a doubt among today’s billionaires and multi-millionaires.

The list which has Satoshi Nakamoto, the legendary founder of bitcoin, in the first position, listed other regular crypto powerhouses, such as Sam Bankman-Fried, Brian Armstrong, Changpeng Zhao and Charles Hoskinson amongst others.

Xolane Ndhlovu, a South African billionaire, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, is different from the others on the list, having started his career as a venture capitalist who co-founded the UMEH firm which he grew into a $100m outfit before the 2020 merger with DafriGroup.

Presently, the chairman of the Board of DafriGroup PLC, a public company headquartered in South Africa, but with subsidiaries across Nigeria, Botswana, Comoros Island and the UK, his DafriGroup is one of the largest and fastest-growing conglomerates on the continent.

The DafriGroup portfolio includes DafriTechnologies, DafriBank Digital, First Standard Bank, OMAHA Hotels, DafriXchange Pro, DafriHoldings UK, UMEH, ePay, AfriGo Mall, and the Digital Bank of Africa (DBA), the first cryptocurrency bank in Africa to achieve a $2.8B market capitalization, among others.

Xolane Ndhlovu, currently the richest crypto investor in Africa, came into the crypto scene when he bought some Binance coins in 2017 and continuously invested in several unicorn fintech startups.

In the past four years, he has been the biggest promoter of cryptocurrencies in Africa, with his bank, DafriBank Digital Ltd sponsoring the Blockchain Africa Conference (BAC) 2022, held in March.

