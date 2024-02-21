Xejet appoints Sukh Mann COO

Xejet has announced the immediate appointment of Mr. Sukhjinder Paul Mann as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A reliable source from the airline confirms that the niche airline plans to diversify from the luxury services it offers to add other essential services and reposition the airline.

Mr. Mann, the COO has over 31 years of experience across various sectors of the aviation industry, including Operations, Finance, Audit, and Commercial.

READ ALSO: Loss of N17trillion on Tax Waivers unacceptable…

He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role having operated under the Nigerian terrain with British Airways Plc, Dana Airlines and Arik Air Limited.

Mr. Mann will oversee the daily operations of the company in his capacity as COO.