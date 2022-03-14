Xcent OD to feature international music act in new single

Talented and versatile Eastern/Nigerian music artist and songwriter, Xcent OD is gearing up for his new and incoming single with an international music act.

Part of the numerous projects that Xcent OD has been working on these past months would be this collaboration. This is one feature that Xcent OD has been chasing for quite some time now and the deal just got locked!

Xcent OD is head over the moon about this musical embellishment and as much as he wants to let the cat out of the bag, he also needs everything to be in order.

Although, he is giving a few tips as to who this international music act might be and fans can’t wait to see who it is. He gave a hint some days ago on his stories about a hip-hop collaboration and somehow, it collides with the fact that he also mentioned being in the studio.

He captioned the post with a Nigerian and USA flag. Speculations are that whoever this artist is, he’s an American hip-hop act.

Xcent OD isn’t giving any further information than that and this is keeping fans on edge. To pull off an international music collaboration isn’t an easy feat and Xcent OD Is pulling all the stops on this one.

We are hoping that he releases a teaser for this forthcoming banger soon. If you haven’t gotten your headphones, we advise you do so now because whatever Xcent OD is cooking is definitely going to hit hard.

