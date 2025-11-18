X Down for Thousands of Users Amid Cloudflare Global Outage
Popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is currently experiencing a global outage, with thousands of users reporting issues with loading posts.
According to reports, the issue started around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with close to 12,000 users reporting problems with both the app and web browser versions of the platform. Users are seeing a “posts aren’t loading right now” message.
While X has yet to issue an official statement, reports indicate the outage originated from Cloudflare, an American company that provides web security and Content Delivery Network (CDN) services.
Cloudflare confirmed earlier on Tuesday that it is investigating issues with its global network that potentially impact multiple customers.
“Cloudflare is aware of and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further details will be provided as more information becomes available,” the company stated.
Cloudflare noted that its dashboard and application programming interface (API) were also failing but assured users that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue.
This outage follows a recent AWS global outage in October that affected multiple platforms, including Grammarly, Snapchat, and Reddit.