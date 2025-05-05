WPFD 2025: Threats To Personal Safety Amidst Influence Of AI On The Media

Saturday May 3 was observed as World Press Freedom Day with focus on raising awareness about the importance of freedom of the press. Themed; “Reporting In The Brave New World – The Impact Of Artificial Intelligence On Press Freedom And The Media,” this year’s commemoration further reminds governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right of expression.

Every day, journalists face increasing risks — threats, censorship and violence — simply for reporting the truth. In 2024, they paid a particularly high price: 82 lost their lives in the course of their work, compared to 74 in 2023.

To mark World Press Freedom Day on 3 May, UNESCO is honouring all those who risk their safety to defend the public’s right to know – including the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, winner of this year’s UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

On this World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO is honouring all those who bring facts to light – despite the danger.

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

Protecting journalists’ safety is critical for freedom of expression, and central to UNESCO’s mandate. As the coordinator of the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, it ensures that journalists can continue to share vital information by taking action in a number of ways.

To support journalists working in the midst of crises and conflicts, UNESCO provides technical, legal, and psychological assistance. In Ukraine, for example, it attributed 200 emergency grants to journalists, one-third of them women. A total of 550 Ukrainian journalists have received financial support since the war began.

Worldwide, UNESCO provides legal assistance and protection to persecuted journalists, intervening in an average of 220 cases per year. It also establishes networks to document, investigate and expose threats and attacks, identifying around 50 cases annually.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment: to uphold press freedom and ensure that the right to information remains protected — everywhere, and for all.

The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize is one more way that UNESCO supports journalists. Established in 1997 and named after the assassinated Colombian journalist Guillermo Cano Isaza, it honours outstanding journalism in the face of danger.

“The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano Prize pays tribute to all journalists who continue to inform us despite facing numerous risks and threats to their personal safety. Each year, this Prize reminds us of the importance of standing with those who protect and uphold the flow of information.”

Audrey Azoulay

Director-General of UNESCO stressed.

In 2025, the Prize has been awarded to the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, in recognition of its exceptional resilience and commitment to independent journalism. Despite years of pressure, repression and the imprisonment and expulsion of its leadership, along with the confiscation of its assets in 2021, La Prensa has continued to report, providing reliable news to the public in Nicaragua and beyond.

“La Prensa has made courageous efforts to report the truth to the people of Nicaragua. Like other civil society organizations, La Prensa has faced severe repression. Forced into exile, this newspaper bravely keeps the flame of press freedom alive,”

Yasuomi Sawa

Chair of the international jury of media professionals explained.

As the world celebrates press freedom, the example of La Prensa reminds us that independent journalism is essential for justice, accountability and democracy. La Prensa joins a distinguished group of UNESCO/Guillermo Cano laureates — including Maria Ressa, FLIP, and journalists from Afghanistan— who have risked their safety to defend the public’s right to know.

In its editorial 2nd May 2025 titled; “WPD 2025: Is the Nigerian press truly free?” The PUNCH Newspaper noted that Nigeria finds itself at a critical juncture as the world marks World Press Freedom Day.

While global discussions focus on the transformative effects of AI on journalism, Nigeria grapples with a more immediate and pressing concern: the erosion of press freedom under the guise of legal frameworks and governmental overreach – the paper posited.

“The Nigerian media, once a formidable force against colonial rule and military dictatorships, now operates under a veneer of freedom.

“Beneath this façade lies a reality where journalists are routinely harassed, detained, and prosecuted for performing their constitutional duties.

“The Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act of 2015, initially designed to combat cyber threats, has become a tool for silencing dissent and stifling investigative journalism,” we are told.

Despite amendments in February 2024 intended to safeguard journalists, the law continues to be wielded against them. Sections 24 and 27(1)(b) have been particularly instrumental in targeting media professionals.

Reminiscing, the publication recalled that in March 2024, brutal military personnel forcefully abducted Segun Olatunji, the editor of FirstNews, from his home in Lagos. The officers whisked him away to Abuja over a story in the newspaper about the defence chief. Olatunji said he was tortured in detention for doing his job.

Whereas initially, the military authorities denied the abduction, but later released Olatunji after public pressure.

Citing more instances, The PUNCH pointed out that in September 2024, four journalists were charged under these provisions for reporting on alleged financial improprieties involving a prominent bank executive. Such actions underscore a disturbing trend where the state apparatus is employed to intimidate and suppress the media.

The case of Daniel Ojukwu, an investigative journalist detained for over a week without trial, is said to further exemplify this misuse of power. His arrest, linked to a report exposing government corruption, drew widespread condemnation from civil society and international organisations.

Yet, such incidents are not isolated , as at least 25 journalists have faced prosecution since the enactment of the Cybercrimes Act.

Enter FCT. Writing for the Weekenders magazine May 4, Joy Omagha Idam reported that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) celebrated World Press Freedom Day 2025 in Abuja, highlighting the critical role of journalists in promoting democracy and good governance.

The event, which honored outstanding leaders and organizations, served as a reminder of the importance of ethical journalism in nation-building.

The Senate President, Dr. Godswill Obot Akpabio, emphasized that access to accurate information is the bedrock of democracy. Without it, he declared that citizens cannot hold their leaders accountable. While describing the legislature as the nation’s “microphone,” where citizens’ concerns are transformed into laws and policies – Akpabio was quoted as saying the right to information is a fundamental right that keeps democracy breathing.

The President of the 10th Senate was said to have been represented by Senate Spokesperson Senator Adeyemi Raphael Adaramodu.

In a speech, the NUJ President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, was said to have reaffirmed the union’s commitment to ethical journalism, protection of press freedom, and accountability in governance. He noted that World Press Freedom Day honors the principles of free speech and the resilience of journalists who face harassment, imprisonment, and even death for doing their jobs.

The Weekenders magazine remarked that the event recognized outstanding leaders and organizations that have demonstrated value-adding leadership in various sectors. The award winners included:

“Chief Henry Akunebu, SAN, who received the Defender of Press Freedom Award for his unwavering commitment to protecting journalists’ rights. Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who was honored with the Good Governance Award for Legislative Transformation and Efficiency.

“Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Senator Uba Sani, who received the Good Governance Award for Peace Building and Development.

Kebbi State Governor, H.E. Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, who was recognized for his contributions to education.

“Arc. Sunny S.T. Echono, (Pacesetter Leadership Award) Dr. Emem Omokaro, (Innovative Leadership), NNPC Ltd, (Energy Efficiency and Sustainability) Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, (Construction Company of The Year Award) and the National Bureau of Statistics, (Transparency) who all received Good Governance Awards in various categories.

“Idibia Gabriel, Matthew Ochei, Jide Oyekunle, Lucy Ezeliora, Ibrahim Isha, and Ibrahim Ayyuba Isah, who were honored with the Torch Bearer of Press Freedom Awards,” the publication stated.

The NUJ FCT Council, led by Chairman Comrade Grace Ike, celebrated the achievement of its Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, who received the Torch Bearer of Press Freedom Award – we are told. She described Comrade Oyekunle as a brave, young, dynamic and hardworking Secretary.

As the world commemorates the WPFD 2025, The Daily Times harps on the imperatives of Nigeria championing a brave new world – shaped by a truly free press which defends genuine democratic ethos. This is moreso as AI has become an integral part of the media.