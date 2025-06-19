World Sickle Cell Day: Ebonyi First Lady advocates empowerment, community action

By Peter Okutu

As the world marks World Sickle Cell Day 2025, the First Lady of Ebonyi State, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru, has called for intensified efforts to promote awareness, care, and empowerment for individuals and families affected by the sickle cell disorder.

In a statement issued through her Chief Press Secretary, Nnenna Oshibe, the First Lady emphasized that this year’s global theme—“Global Action, Local Impact: Empowering Communities for Effective Self-Advocacy”—resonates with Ebonyi State’s commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and health-conscious society.

“Sickle cell disorder remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria,” she noted. “Behind this disorder are real people—children, youth, and families—navigating the harsh realities of a lifelong condition. However, amid these challenges, there is hope—hope rooted in awareness, early diagnosis, quality care, and, most importantly, empowerment.”

Mrs. Nwifuru, who is also the Founder of the Better Health for Rural Women, Children, and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO), reiterated her office’s commitment to advancing grassroots support. She outlined key initiatives, including the expansion of screening and counselling services, promotion of premarital genotype testing—especially among the youth—and sustained public enlightenment campaigns, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

READ ALSO: Dodoma Ring Road Named After AfDB Icon Akinwumi Adesina

“Medical interventions are vital, but real progress depends on equipping communities to speak up, seek help, and support one another,” she said. “Empowerment through education, advocacy, and inclusion is essential. We must listen to the voices of those living with sickle cell, amplify their stories, and support them in becoming champions of their health and rights.”

She further urged religious leaders, traditional institutions, educators, and civil society organisations to unite in eliminating stigma and ignorance surrounding the disorder. In her heartfelt appeal, she encouraged families to show compassion and uphold the dignity of every child living with sickle cell.

The First Lady also commended the unwavering support of the Ebonyi State Government, under the leadership of her husband, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for strengthening the healthcare system and expanding access to essential care services.

She expressed gratitude to health professionals, parents, and caregivers for their dedication and tireless service to those living with sickle cell disease—commonly referred to as sickle cell warriors.

“As we commemorate this day, let us remember that the fight against sickle cell is not only global; it is deeply local,” she concluded. “When communities are empowered, change becomes inevitable. Let us act today—to save lives, support families, and shape a healthier future for Ebonyi State and Nigeria at large.”