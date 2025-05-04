World Press Freedom Day: Okpebholo celebrates Edo journalists

By Titus Akhigbe

Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has celebrated Edo Journalists, saying the vital role of a free and independent press helps in fostering democracy, accountability, and societal progress.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor,Mr.Fred Itua,”The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo firmly believes that a vibrant and unfettered media is a cornerstone of a healthy and informed society.

“Journalists, as the watchdogs of truth and the voice of the voiceless, play a crucial role in holding those in power accountable on critical issues, and empowering citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions.

“Governor Okpebholo acknowledges the courage and dedication of journalists in Edo State and across the globe, who often work under challenging circumstances to bring vital information to the public. Their commitment to the principles of accuracy, fairness, and ethical reporting is essential for maintaining public trust and strengthening the fabric of our communities.”

The governor however called on journalists to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct in their pursuit of truth, contributing to a more informed and discerning citizenry.

“The Edo State Government values the partnership with the media in our collective pursuit of a better Edo State. Governor Okpebholo recognizes the vital role the press plays in amplifying the voices of our people, scrutinizing government policies, and contributing to constructive dialogues “