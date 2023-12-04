World Day: Gov Fintiri celebrates PWDs in Adamawa

….vows to support them

By Tom Garba

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate this year’s International Disability Day of People Living With Disabilities (PLWD), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State celebrated them and regarded them as special people whose contributions to nation can’t be ignored.

Governor Ahmadu via his verified Twitter official handles has reiterated support to PLWD, category of persons in Adamawa that are part of nucleus of the society

Govenor Ahmadu in his official Twitter handle on Sunday expressed his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the physically challenged persons in the State.

He said, “as Governor of Adamawa State, I express unwavering support for the strength and resilience of those with disabilities. My wife, and I cherish you deeply.

“Our government remains committed to fostering policies and programmes for an enhanced standard of living. Let’s collaborate to build an inclusive and supportive society for all.”

The International Disability Day is celebrated across the globe on the 3rd of December, annually.

The governor joined well meaning Nigerians in celebrating the PLWD and promised to come up with a policy that will impact their lives.