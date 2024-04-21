World Creative Day: NFC commends Nigerian filmmakers

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) says that the nation’s film makers must be commended for their commitment, doggedness, ingenuity and sacrifices made by them towards the development and growth of Nigeria’s creative economy, with its attendant positive impact on the country’s gross domestic product – GDP.

According to Dr. Ali Nuhu, NFC’s Chief Executive Officer, the immeasurable contributions of the film sector in terms of employment generation, wealth creation and content provision for both the small and large screens has accounted for the nation’s successful economy diversification.

According to Nuhu, Nigerian filmmakers over the years have unreservedly engaged in film production and other ancillary activities on a sustainable basis across the length and breathe of the country, which has attracted several domestic and offshore commendations, and more quest for direct and indirect investment inflow.

Above, were contained in a statement issued by Brian Etuk, NFC’s Director of Public Affairs in Abuja on Friday, April 19th, in commemoration of the 2024 World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID).

The 2024 World Creativity and Innovation Day will be celebrated today Sunday, April 21st, the date set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development. It is the day where the contributions of creativity and innovations that have continued to characterize the growth of the global creative economy come into focus.

In the statement, the NFC helmsman said that, as at 2001 the sector was able to hit the $10million mark in terms on investment; and was also able to record a net worth of $250 million, by year 2005. As at 2021, the film sector was equally able to contribute 2.3%, that is around 660million to Nigeria’s GDP, citing a Price Water Coopers survey report.

Nuhu, averred that the sectors capacity and capabilities, as a major economic force has continued to draw the attention of government at all levels. “This has equally exacerbated the level of support, investment and patronage being experienced, through the emplacement of strategic policy frameworks, funding and access to financing, provision of critical film infrastructure, training and capacity building among others”.