World Communications Day: Abuja Archdiocese advocates suports for communication work

By Tom Okpe

The Archdiocese of the Catholic Church, Abuja has called for support to the Communications Department, as the world celebrates world communications day.

According to the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr Sam Tumba in his message to the Church on Sunday, the Communications Department plays a vital role in spreading the Good News and evangelization.

He said: “As we approach the 2025 World Communications Sunday, the Archbishop of Abuja would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting our Communications Department in our Archdiocese.

“The theme of the Pope’s message for this year’s celebration is: ‘Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts,’ quoting from the book of 1 Pet 3:15-16.

“The Communications Department plays a vital role in spreading the Good News and evangelization. In our archdiocese, this apostolate has four units: Good Shepherd Newspaper, Catholic Television, the ICT and Studio Veritas.

“Our Catholic Television has recently undergone a significant upgrade from free-to-air to GOTV digital platform, which requires financial support for its new equipment, aimed at meeting the standards set by the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation. The Archbishop requests that you help enlighten your parishioners on the importance of supporting the communications apostolate.

“This year, the Archbishop permits that we have a fundraising at all Masses on the World Communications Day, June Ist 2025, to especially, support the full and effective take off of the Catholic Television channel on GOTV.

“As Pope Paul VI aptly stated in his encyclical Evangelii Nuntiandi, ‘Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses.’ Our Communications Department serves as a vital witness to the gospel, and your support is crucial in enabling us to effectively carry out our evangelization mission.

“You are aware, our Archbishop recognizes the crucial role of the Communications apostolate in the Church and has consistently supported the Communications Department to enhance its mandate.

“He, therefore, wishes to express his gratitude for your past contributions and solicits your continued support in the years ahead.”

Fr Tumba therefore, invites the entire archdiocesan Community, to come together and claim ownership of the work of the Communications apostolate, to ensure its success adding, “your strong support will surely enable us to effectively spread the Good News to the ends of the earth, as directed by our saviour and redeemer, Jesus’s Christ.”