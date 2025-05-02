Workers welfare paramount in PDP controlled states – Govs 

By Tunde Opalana

Welfare of Nigerian workers remain paramount in states under the administration of the Peoples Democratic Government.

Governors of the party under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF made the declaration as they celebrate the workers yesterday on the occasion of the May Day 2025.

The Forum chaired by His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Governor of Bauchi State celebrated with all Nigerian workers on the significant occasion of Workers’ Day.

Emmanuel Agbo, Director General, PDP-Governors Forum in a statement to that effect on Thursday congratulated every Nigerian worker who continues to stand tall for national growth.

He said “the Forum extends heartfelt congratulations to you, the backbone of our nation’s progress and prosperity. Your unwavering dedication, resilience, and sacrifices in the face of challenges remain the driving force behind Nigeria’s development.”

The Forum recognized the immense struggles workers endure daily, navigating an increasingly harsh socio-economic environment.

Commending the nation’s workforce, the Forum said “despite these obstacles, your commitment to building a better Nigeria is nothing short of heroic. Your strength is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian worker.

“Your welfare remains sacrosanct to us as demonstrated in the implementation of the agreed minimum wage, among other incentives, across all PDP-controlled states.

“As we celebrate your achievements and contributions, let us also reflect on the need for continued resilience and unity.Together, we can overcome adversity and forge a path toward a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and generations to come.

“Though the socio-economic climate may feel unsupportive and the national government may seem distant from the realities of workers’ plight, never lose hope. Let us keep the flame of determination alive and demand the change we deserve through solidarity and peaceful advocacy.

“Today and always, we honor you – the heartbeat of Nigeria’s aspirations.”.