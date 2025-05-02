Workers’ Day: Tinubu declares war on corruption, backs labour protections

…pledges action on job creation, poverty, insecurity, civic space reforms

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday declared his administration’s commitment to intensifying the fight against corruption while pledging stronger labour protections, more jobs, and renewed support for civic space and democratic freedoms.

Speaking through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja, the President saluted Nigerian workers for their resilience amid economic challenges and promised responsive governance.

“The intense pain of corruption… has enriched the very few to the detriment of the majority of our citizens who groan under the overwhelming weight of poverty.

“This administration shall continue to effect positive changes in the lives of the average Nigerians… to fight the intense pain of corruption.”

Aligning with the Workers’ Day theme, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” Tinubu acknowledged the realities of hardship and insecurity, assuring workers that his administration is formulating policies that will stimulate job creation, poverty alleviation, and sustainable economic growth.

“These challenges are real, critical and demand definite solutions, which I as your President is poised to address,” he said.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of restoring civic space in Nigeria.

“We must also reclaim the civic space, the space where ideas are exchanged, voices are heard, and change is born. A vibrant civic space is the cornerstone of democracy,” he said. He vowed to protect the rights of workers to organize and advocate freely, noting that transparency, equity, and inclusivity will drive the country’s future.

Tinubu also announced that Nigeria is set to join the International Labour Organization’s Global Coalition for Social Justice to align labour policies with international best practices.

“The Coalition’s six focus areas of employment creation, social protection, sustainable enterprises, human dignity, inequality reduction, and skills investment are “in tandem with our national priorities, particularly with the priority areas of our Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Beyond international alignment, the President reiterated his administration’s resolve to elevate the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

“Let us stand united in our pursuit of a Nigeria where insecurity is replaced with stability, and where the civic space is a beacon of hope and progress,” he declared, praising Nigerian workers as “the true heroes of our nation.”

Taking the stage earlier, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, reassured workers that their concerns are being heard and that progress is being made.

“Your voices are heard. Your concerns are valid. And your resilience is deeply respected,” he said.

He further described the civic space as “the oxygen of democracy and the catalyst to the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Dingyadi outlined key policy actions under his Ministry, including the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), initiatives for youth upskilling and reskilling, and enforcement of workplace safety and fair wages.

“These are evident in the significant strides the Ministry has made in advancing labour policies, employment opportunities, and worker protections,” he noted.

He further highlighted the Ministry’s collaboration with labour unions to enhance policy-making and ensure industrial harmony.

“Since my assumption of office on 4 November 2024 to date, our labour unions have been very stable and peaceful without strike,” he said, thanking workers for their patriotism and commitment to dialogue.

Dingyadi also pledged continued cooperation with labour organizations and civil society, saying, “Together, we can create a Nigeria where the well-being of our people is not just a slogan but a reality.”

He called for unity in addressing economic