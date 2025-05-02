Workers’ Day: NAMA to prioritize welfare package for staff

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Umar Farouk disclosed on Thursday that plans to commence an improved condition of service for its staff have reached an advanced stage. This is part of measures to ensure the agency’s workforce is well remunerated, in line with the aspiration of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, to create a supportive environment for workers.

The NAMA MD, who was represented by the Director, Air Traffic Services, Mr. John Tayo, noted that the agency has engaged with workforce representatives in the various workers ‘ unions in the industry to arrive at agreed welfare packages for its workers.

Speaking at the May Day ceremony at the Murtala Muhammed Airport organised by the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) in Lagos, Mr. Tayo commended the staff for their commitment and devotion to the services of NAMA, affirming that their commitment has brought the agency to the level it is today.

Speaking of the improvement in their welfare since the inception of the current administration, Mr. Tayo said, “You recalled that at the inception of this administration, we inherited a moribund condition of service and I want to say today that we have paid all our staff, we have executed that condition of service.”

According to him, “regarding the new condition of service and the minimum wage, we have set up a committee with the unions, we have worked on it, they held a meeting in Kano, and we are just at the concluding stage of discussion to begin the payment of the new minimum wages.”

The ATS Director affirmed that the welfare packages are in line with the vision and programme of the Minister, who has taken the welfare of the workers as a top priority.

“The new condition of service, which events have overtaken, will be paid very soon. We have also introduced so many allowances in our old conditions of service. You will bear with me that there was nothing like outfit allowances, we even paid in arrears. Very soon you will smile, pretty soon you will laugh.” He told the jubilant workers.

Also, he said, “Again, last year we changed the fortune of our staff. We were not going for local and international training this year, but we have commenced another training session for all staff of NAMA. We continue to engage the unions, we are part of you, we are behind you, and we will continue to support you to see that our staff are well taken care of.”