Workers’ Day: Labour, engine room of our economy deserves better — Speaker

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tanudeen Abbas has said the Nigeria Labour force is the Nation’s engine room of the economy so, dwarves better treatment.

Abbas, while celebrating workers, also said their contributions to the growth and development of the country cannot be quantified.

In his goodwill message to commemorate this year’s ‘May Day’ celebration, popularly known as ‘Workers Day’ which is celebrated on May 1 every year, Speaker Abbas said the House would continue to recognise workers as “partners in progress.”

He commended workers, especially the organised labour, under the umbrellas of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, for their immeasurable roles in the economy.

“Workers, as the engine room of our economy, deserve better welfare and the Labour Unions, should be commended for understanding with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, concerning their welfare, following the current difficult economic realities,” he said.

While urging workers to continue offering their services with zeal and patriotism, the Speaker called for more productivity, noting that, “only the citizens can sustain their fatherland.”

Speaker Abbas wished Nigerian workers happy celebrations.