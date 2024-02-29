‘Work with private sector to address peculiar challenges’

By Motolani Oseni

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the federal government to work with the private sector to revamp the ailing manufacturing sector, by exploring homegrown policy initiatives that will address peculiar challenges.

President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made the call while delivering his address at the 2024 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award/ Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos.

According to him, “There is a need to mobilise our local resources and more importantly, take deliberate steps to overcome the binding constraints that confront the productive sector.

“This has to be through frank conversations, effective collaboration and bold decisions that radically depart from the norm. It must be noted that the nation’s economic recovery is highly dependent on the deployment of policy stimulus supported with a synthesis of domestic growth, export-focused and offensive trade strategies. This will promote resilience, and steady growth and ensure that the sector gains meaningful traction going forward.”

READ ALSO: Keyamo and His Laudable Footprints

He explained that there was no country considered as developed that did not give priority attention to the manufacturing sector.

“The government needs to realise that a win for the manufacturing sector is a win for the economy and by extension a better life for the citizenry.

“Government and its agencies should deliberately abstain from taking harmful and inconsiderate policies that lack adequate inputs of key players that will be affected.

“Permit me to refer to two of such instances. Within the first two months of this year, a ban was placed on single-use plastics and styrofoam packs by the Lagos State Government, and, NAFDAC, in similar fashion placed a ban on alcoholic beverages in pet bottles and sachets below 200ml.

“The former was done outside the time frame set by the national policy and the latter based on unfounded assumptions; both without due consideration for the economic and social impact of those unwarranted decisions. The negative impact of these policies on the manufacturing industries affected as well as the huge number of workers whose jobs are on the line cannot be overemphasised.”