Women’s Day: We need women at the forefront of development – Abbas

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tajudeen Abbas, has emphasised the need to empower women from childhood, saying they are critical to the development of any nation.

He therefore, called for their deployment at the forefront when executing developmental projects and programmes.

Speaker Abbas said he has been leading campaigns for the protection of the girl child and the inclusion of women in politics and governance in Nigeria, due to their critical roles in the society.

In his message, commemorating the 2025 International Women’s Day, themed ‘Accelerate Action,’ he listed some numerous efforts towards elevating women in the polity.

Part of the efforts, he noted, is the proposal for special seats for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, among other gender Bills, being considered by the House Committee on Constitution Review.

“Today, I congratulate the female folk as the world celebrates International Women’s Day. Indeed, the theme; ‘Accelerate Action,’ is apt. It is long overdue to walk the talk.

“We must collectively, agree that women are critical stakeholders in any community. They are building homes, nurturing children, and breaking political, academic, professionals, and other socio-economic barriers.

“I have been at the forefront of campaigns and advocacy for women’s inclusion in matters of public interest because, I believe in the girl-power. This is also why we now have two Committees, dedicated to women in the House.

“he Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, and the Committee on Women in Parliament. This is also why we have more women in my office, who have been excelling in executing their assigned responsibilities,” he said.

The Speaker also, stated that the 10th House, under his leadership, and in line with the Legislative Agenda, will continue to pursue causes that seek to empower and include women in efforts, to create a better Nigeria.