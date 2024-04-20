Women cheat because of irresponsible men – Blessing CEO

By Orji Onyekwere

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, has thrown another bombshell. The self-acclaimed relationship expert believes that women who are bread winners in their homes are more likely to cheat because their spouse has refused to take up the responsibility of catering for the home.

She believes that it’s impossible for a woman carrying the burden of the family to remain faithful.

She made this revelation in the latest edition of her TV talkshow, ‘Moments With Blessing CEO’. She however advised men to take up their responsibilities of providing for their homes and also take care of their wives, so as not to give room for cheating.

“As a man, you have to get a job. How would you leave responsibilities for a woman for 9 years and you’re expecting her not to sleep around?” She asked.